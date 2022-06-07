Russia leaves European Court of Human Rights

Russia's parliament has voted to withdraw from the European Court of Human Rights. The decision was made after more than 20 years as a member of the Council of Europe, the continent's main human rights organization.

Russia's State Duma has approved two bills: one on the country's relinquishment of court jurisdiction, and the other on March 16 as a border point. Therefore, decisions against Russia taken after that date will not be enforced.

After the vote, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, said the European Court of Human Rights had become an instrument of political struggle against Russia in the hands of Western politicians.

"Some of the court's decisions directly contradicted the Russian constitution, our values and our traditions," he said in a statement.

The appeal to the European Court of Human Rights was the last resort for the plaintiffs in several high-profile cases rejected by Russian courts, so today's move marks the end of what many activists saw as their last hope for justice.

It will be recalled that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine calls on the international community to support the establishment of a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine. Russian criminals must appear before the tribunal as they did with Nazi Germany.

