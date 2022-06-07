News

20 military vehicles arrived in Ukraine from Lithuania, as many armored personnel carriers follow
Ukraine has received military assistance from Lithuania – 20 military vehicles, including trucks and SUVs. Another 20 APCs from Lithuania will arrive shortly.

As Censor.NЕТ reports, this was announced on Twitter by the Lithuanian Minister of Defense  Arvydas Anušauskas.

"On May 25 I announced that Lithuania is preparing a NEW support shipment to Ukriane. Today I announce that the 10 military trucks and 10 SUVs have arrived. 20 М113 armored vehicles are coming", - wrote the official.

