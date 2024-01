Russian invaders continue to fire residential areas in Kharkiv, injuring at least two others.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was announced on Facebook by the advisor to the Head of Khargiv Regional Administration Nataliia Popova.

"The shelling of residential areas of Kharkiv by the Russians continues. At least two more people were injured," wrote the adviser.

