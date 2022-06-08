Ukrainian troops have achieved some success in counterattack in Kherson region, Russia continues to attack Severodonetsk from three directions - British intelligence

While Russia is concentrating its offensive on the central sector of Donbas, it remains on the defensive on other flanks.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the British Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET with reference to UNIAN.

According to the British, Russia continues to try to attack Severodonetsk from three directions, although the Ukrainian defense is holding on and it is unlikely that any of the parties has achieved significant success in the last 24 hours.

"While Russia is concentrating its offensive on the central sector of Donbas, it remains on the defensive on its flanks," the report said.

British intelligence notes that Ukrainian troops have recently made some progress in a counterattack in the southwestern Kherson region, including restoring a bridgehead on the east bank of the Ingulets River.

"As the front of the occupied zone stretches for more than 500 km, Russia and Ukraine face similar problems in maintaining the line of defense and at the same time in releasing combat-ready units for offensive operations," the review said.

"In the occupied Kherson region, Russia is forcibly coordinating its administration with the administration of the Russian Federation, introducing the Russian ruble as legal tender and hiring Russian teachers to implement the Russian curriculum and language in schools. Russia is likely to claim the occupation of Kherson as evidence of improved governance and living standards of the Ukrainian people," British intelligence said.

Read more: 210 bodies of defenders of Mariupol already returned to Ukraine, most of them – defenders of Azovstal, - Ministry of Defense's main intelligence service