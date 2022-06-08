United Nations has confirmed deaths of 4,253 and injury of 5,141 civilians since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has been able to confirm the deaths of 4,253 and the wounding of 5,141 civilians in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is data from February 24 to midnight on June 6, according to the UNHCR.

Among the dead - were 272 children.

However, the organization emphasizes that the real numbers are much higher, "because the information from some places where intense hostilities are taking place is delayed, and many reports of information about civilian casualties still need to be confirmed."

This applies, for example, to the settlements of Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), "where numerous deaths and injuries of civilians have reportedly occurred. They are subject to further verification and are not included in the above statistics".

The UN added that most of the civilian casualties were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide range of damage, including heavy artillery shelling and multiple rocket launchers, as well as missiles and air strikes.

