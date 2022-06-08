Norway provided Ukraine with about 20 units of M109 anti-aircraft guns and taught Armed Forces to use them in combat
According to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, NRK writes.
"Ukrainian forces depend on Western support in the form of military equipment and weapons. This is how they can withstand Russian attacks," said Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram.
According to him, given the course of hostilities, Ukraine needs heavier equipment and weapons systems.
Caliber Norwegian M109 - 155 mm, they can hit targets at a distance of 30 km.
Norway still has the M109. About 20 of them were transferred to Ukraine. Learning to use them took place in Germany.
According to the publication, in February this year, the Norwegian government decided to transfer to Ukraine up to 2 thousand anti-tank weapons M72. ACS M109 is a continuation of military support.