15-year-old Andriy helped Ukrainian defenders destroy column of Russian equipment, - Telegraph

A 15-year-old boy helped Ukrainian defenders destroy a convoy of Russian vehicles bound for Kyiv in late February.

This was reported by The Telegraph, informs Censor.NET.

15-year-old Andriy Pokrasa used his quadcopter to detect an enemy column. Ukrainian defenders asked him to help.

"He was the only one who had experience working with drones in this area. He is a real hero, the Hero of Ukraine," said the commander of the unmanned reconnaissance unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuri Kasyanov.

"They (the military - ed.) gave us information about where the Russian column might be. Our goal was to find the exact coordinates and pass them on to the soldiers. It was one of the largest columns moving on the Zhytomyr highway, and we managed to find it. It was detected because the driver of one of the trucks often turned on the headlights," said the guy.

The coordinates were handed over to the Territorial Defense Unit, which was then able to stop forces near Berezivka, about 40 kilometers west of Kyiv.

Andriy's participation in the operation was confirmed by his parents, Kasyanov, commander of the drone reconnaissance unit, and Taras Troyak, head of the All-Ukrainian Federation of Drone Owners.

