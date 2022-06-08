Occupiers plan to hold "referendum" on accession of Zaporizhia region to Russia this year

This year, the occupiers are going to hold a "referendum" in the Zaporizhia region on joining the Russian Federation.

This was stated by the so-called "representative of the regional administration", collaborator Vladimir Rogov, according to Censor.NET with reference to the Russian state propaganda agency "RIA Novosti".

"A referendum in the Zaporizhia region on joining the Russian Federation will take place this year, preparations for it have begun and will last several months," the statement said.

Earlier, he also said that allegedly in the Zaporizhia region, almost 80% of residents want the region to join Russia.

