Russians are second army in world. They also learned to fight in this war, - Danilov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksiy Danilov warns Ukrainians against the mood that the Russian army is allegedly "weak" and "unable to fight."

He said this on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Liga.net".

Danilov stressed that he is not one of those who believe that Russia's army is "somehow weak", that the military there is "some stupid" or "can not fight."

"We are dealing with the world's second army. They have also learned to fight in this war," he said.

Now we have 1,200 km of the front, explained the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and such a length is very difficult to control.

He stressed that when someone criticizes the West for being slow in supplying weapons to Ukraine, it is important to remember that "no one owes us anything."

It's hard for me to imagine what we would have done in the early days without NLAW, Javelin, Stingers. "... We believe that we all owe it to us, and this is a bit wrong," he said.

Assistance is provided "every day", he assured.