Occupiers strengthen positions on Zmiiny and look for options for landing, - Defense forces of south of Ukraine

Russian invaders are strengthening their fighting positions on the temporarily captured island of Zmiiny and are looking for options for landing on the coast of Odesa.

This was announced during a briefing by the head of the Joint Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine Natalia Humeniuk, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"The Russian ship group is not active at the moment: it is trying to keep its distance from the coast, remembering the possibility of fire damage by units of the Armed Forces, as was the case with the cruiser "Moscow". Nevertheless, they are deploying weapons and trying to strengthen their positions on Snake Island," Humeniuk said.

According to her, the enemy has already installed several air defense systems on the island to protect its fleet from attacks from the shore.

In addition, the racists brought large landing ships to the island. Although the landing operation announced at the beginning of the full-scale invasion has not yet been carried out, there have been several landing attempts that were repulsed by the Armed Forces.

At the moment, we see that the enemy is still looking for options to conduct a sabotage operation or a landing operation on the coast of Odesa, the Defense Forces say.

Humeniuk stressed that the servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are confidently defending the north-western coast of the Black Sea, and called on civilians not to interfere with the defense forces to perform their work.

"It is worth realizing that the coast is still a line of defense and can be used by the enemy as a springboard to attack Ukraine and by defense forces to repel a racist attack. We will have a better rest on the coast after the victory over the enemy," Humeniuk concluded.