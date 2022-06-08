Ambassador of Ukraine Melnyk criticized Merkel: No hint of self-criticism

Ambassador of Ukraine Andriy Melnyk sharply criticized German Ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel for justifying her policy towards Russia after 16 years in power.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth".

Melnyk noted that, unfortunately, there was no "hint of self-criticism" in Merkel's first interview after the change of government.

"The ex-chancellor's statements about the infallibility of her course towards Russia and her overly lenient attitude towards dictator Putin are surprising," Melnyk said.

Merkel has defended her course on Russia from harsh criticism in recent months in a conversation with journalist Alexander Osang on Tuesday night.

Melnyk objected, saying that Russia could have started "the bloodiest war in Europe since 1945", when Germany's policy towards Russia "was so sharp" in the last few decades.

Merkel's current statements "are very unfortunate," the ambassador said.

"Because without an honest, comprehensive review of Germany's policy towards Russia, it is absolutely impossible to draw the right conclusions about future relations with Moscow and stop its aggression," the ambassador said.