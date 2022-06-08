Canada has announced new package of sanctions against Russia's oil and gas and chemical industries

Canada imposes new sanctions on Russia. They will ban the export of 28 services that are important for Russia's oil, gas and chemical industries, according to the Canadian Foreign Ministry.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to "European Truth".

Canada's new round of sanctions includes a ban on the provision of services, including engineering and accounting, to Russia's oil and gas and chemical industries.

The new sanctions prohibit 28 types of Canadian consultants from working in Russia's oil and gas and chemical sectors.

"Canada will do everything in its power to prevent Putin from feeding and financing his military vehicle," said Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Jolie.

Read more: European companies have almost doubled their Russian oil supplies since end of February, -The Independent