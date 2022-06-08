About 500 Russian troops refused to fight and returned to Kabardino-Balkaria. They were not brought to trial, but only fired

Now they are trying to resume in court, calling their dismissal illegal.

The Russian opposition edition of "Mediazone" writes about it, Censor.NET reports.

We are talking about Rosguard soldiers. They were supposed to guard the streets of the captured cities, but instead found themselves at the forefront and refused to fight.

The Kabardino-Balkarian Rosguard decided to leave Ukraine at the very beginning of the full-scale invasion. They were stormed in Kharkiv. The occupiers were dissatisfied with this, as well as with the fact that they were not provided with adequate weapons and transport.

"We had AK, PKK, DSR, ammunition for each and three grenades. We had a branch of AGS, respectively, had their own weapons. The hardest thing we had - armored personnel carriers," - told reporters one of them.

Also, according to the fighters, they did not have the appropriate training. In Russia, they were taught to guard objects, not to storm cities and villages.

The leadership threatened the Rosguardians with a tribunal, but this did not stop them. On February 28, they were already in the Belgorod region, and on March 4 they went back to Kabardino-Balkaria. The Rosguardians claim that the leadership knew about their return. But they were still charged with a serious disciplinary violation.

During March and early April, all those who returned from Kharkiv were released. At least 140 of the 500 Rosguardians have filed lawsuits for reinstatement. They insist that they did not refuse to fight, but only asked the command to provide them with everything they needed.

Most of them refused to be reinstated. At the same time, Ukraine is never directly mentioned in court decisions: it is called "the place of performance of official duties."

This is not the only case, but the most widespread. Soldiers from Krasnodar, Pskov, Vladikavkaz, Khakassia, and the occupied Crimea also refused to fight and returned to Russia. They did the same to all of them - they fired them.