In Kyiv region, passage of 22 bridges out of 24 was restored, - RMA

In the Kyiv region, repair work is underway on road infrastructure damaged by hostilities. Currently, the passage of 22 bridges out of 24 has been restored.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

Repair of two more damaged bridges is in an enhanced mode.

On the section of the highway Dymer - Bogdany bypassing the village. On June 6, Sukholuchye carried out works on concreting the bridge. At the time of concrete hardening, the detour was organized through the village. Hlibivka or through the settlements Fedorivka - Rovy - Dmytrivka - Tolokun. Traffic on the bridge will resume on June 10.

Repair works are underway to restore traffic on the bridge near the village. Senkivka of Boryspil district by highway // M-01 / - Rudnya - Hoholiv - Boryspil - Senkivka.

