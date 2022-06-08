Zelensky called for top managers of international companies to create jobs in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on leading managers of international companies to create jobs in Ukraine.

It was announced when speaking to the participants of Yale SEO Summit, according to Censor.NЕТ.

"As President of Ukraine, I would very much like your companies to consider entering and finding their place in the Ukrainian economy. For us, these are first and foremost jobs. You understand that these are great challenges for the 12 million people who have lost because of this bloody war, their homes, their jobs. Their children lost their schools, and Ukraine lost the entities that create the state, real citizens, who pay taxes, etc.", - Zelensky said.

"Jobs are very important. Jobs that companies like yours can offer by investing in our economy. This is an important step", - he added.

According to the head of state, it is also important that international companies invest in opening their offices in Ukraine.

Read more: Offered to join projects of restoration of Ukraine, - Zelensky met with American philanthropist Buffett

"For you to find the layers of business you are ready to go to: from digitalization to energy. We are ready to talk about everything. But we are not ready to make a minimum tax system. You must understand us: we are talking about the restoration of Ukraine, which means we need to do it financially. Comfortable conditions - yes, transparent conditions - yes, quick management of starting your business in Ukraine - yes. This is support when all this is beneficial to you and us", - said Zelensky.