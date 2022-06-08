Access of Ukrainian grain to the market is in the focus of attention, - the US State Department

Ensuring that Ukrainian grain blocked due to Russian aggression reach the market is now one of the main focuses of the United States, as well as allies, partners and international organizations.

this was stated by an Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried when asked by her own correspondent, according to Ukrinform.

"Food security is not a new problem", - said a spokeswoman for the US State Department.

She reminded that this issue was exacerbated by COVID-19 , global climate change and now - by Russia's war in Ukraine.

"It is Russia's actions that deepen the problem of food security," Donfried said.

She stressed that the Biden administration takes it "very seriously", but said that no simple solutions have been found so far.

"So, we are considering serious opportunities. One of the options is to somehow secure the shipment (cargo ships - ed.) across the Black Sea. This is an attractive option in terms of volume - this way you can export a lot of grain, but it also involves problems - security challenges, and commercial problems", - said the Assistant Secretary of State.

According to her, discussions on this issue are ongoing. The EU is also closely involved in the process and is considering ways to export more grain by land.

"This is an incredibly serious problem that we are focusing on - together with our allies, partners, the UN, the EU. But there are no easy solutions at the moment", - stressed the Assistant Secretary of State.