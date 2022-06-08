Ukraine received $ 1 billion as part of 40 billion dollar assistance package from the US - Ambassador Brink

Direct support in the amount of 1 billion dollars within the package of assistance to Ukraine from the United States has already arrived to Ukraine.

As Censor.NЕТ citing press service of US Embassy in Ukraine.

US Ambassador Bridget Brink met with Minister of Economic Development Yulia Svyridenko, Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko and National Bank Governor Kirill Shevchenko.

She said that as part of the $ 40 billion package signed by President Biden on May 21, direct support of $ 1 billion had already arrived to help Ukraine and its people move forward.

"Another $ 7.5 billion in grant aid is already on the way, and we are working to provide even more economic assistance as soon as possible", - said the ambassador.

