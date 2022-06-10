If month ago Russians exported grain from Zaporizhia region by cars, now - by trains, - mayor of Melitopol Fedorov

The Russian occupiers are transporting grain from the Zaporizhia region to the Crimea by train. They also steal new crops, including with the help of ships.

The mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said this on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today, there are glaring thefts of grain. It started more than a month ago when they started taking it from our elevators and currents. But the scale of the thefts was completely different at first: about 20-30 cars a day were taken to the Crimea. And today we are talking about other figures - they began to take him out by train," Fedorov said.

He also noted that the occupiers are forming a truck fleet, preparing to use the port of Berdyansk, and are going to take it out from there by ships and barges.

"They are also preparing to steal the new harvest. Our task is to record everything that is happening," the mayor said.

As reported, in the temporarily occupied territories, Russian invaders offer farmers cooperation under the "70 on 30" scheme. That is, they take 70% of the harvest and leave 30% to farmers. In addition, the Russians do not allow farmers to export goods to the territory controlled by Ukraine.