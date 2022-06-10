There are Russian troops in ten settlements of Belarus. "Iskanders" threatens missile strikes on Ukraine, - Motuzyanyk

Russian troops have been stationed in Belarus in ten settlements.

This was stated by Defense Ministry spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk on the air of the national telethon, commenting on the concentration of Russian troops near the Belarusian-Ukrainian border, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"As for the Russian troops, I will say at once: they are there. I will not tell you the exact number, but Russian units are stationed. There are about ten settlements where there are Russian army servicemen.vIn addition, we know about Iskander's operational and tactical missile systems, which are also deployed in Belarus, and this threatens to continue missile strikes on our territory," Motuzyanyk said.

In addition, the spokesman noted that over the past few weeks, the Belarusian armed forces of up to seven battalions have been trying to "cover" the section of the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. These are purely demonstrative actions, as there can be no threat from Ukraine to Belarus.

"A possible attack by Ukraine on the territory of Belarus sounds even more ridiculous than a possible attack on the territory of Russia," Motuzyanyk said.

At the same time, he reminded that Belarus threatens to increase the number of the republic's armed forces to 80,000.

According to Motuzyanyk, the Defense Ministry of Ukraine does not see the creation of any powerful group in Belarus shortly.

"This is more of a demonstration, including by units of the Russian army. And the main goal - is to distract our forces, to prevent their transfer to other areas," - said Motuzyanyk.

He also commented on the situation in the south of Ukraine and noted that the situation there is relatively calm.

"It is calmer in the south now, as the enemy has concentrated its efforts in the Eastern Operational Zone. But the operational situation is as follows: we see that the enemy is extremely afraid that the Armed Forces there will go on an active broad counterattack. That is why they are trying to dig in, to create a deeply layered defense," the spokesman said.