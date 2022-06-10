In Mariupol due to occupiers burned plant "Satelit", which stores thousands of tons of sunflower seeds and oil

The occupiers were going to export seeds and oil to Russia, but the fire forced them to change their plans.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET.

"Yesterday, as a result of an experiment to restore electricity, a fire broke out at the Satelit plant in the Left Bank district on the Taganrog highway. Satelit was collecting and processing sunflower seeds for oil. According to our sources, the fire destroyed several thousand tons of sunflower seeds and processed sunflower oil," Andriushchenko wrote.

According to him, the occupiers were going to take these remnants to Russia. Now the occupation administration of Mariupol is trying to hide the real losses from the Russian leadership.

Watch more: Mariupol residents are forced to "fight for humanitarian" because of lack of food, - Andryushchenko. VIDEO

Andryushchenko later added that, according to the owners, the oil tanks were not damaged. "So the occupiers have something to steal," Andriushchenko wrote.