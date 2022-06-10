London court has approved the arrest of Tyshchenko, former owner of Fortuna Bank. DOCUMENT

London High Court in a multi-million case allowed to arrest Mr Sergiy Tyshchenko, an owner of a bankrupt Fortuna Bank and an owner of a group of companies "Factor".

This is reported by Сensor.NET with reference to the court ruling.

It is known that Fortuna Bank was declared insolvent and it was liquidated in 2017. Temporary administration was introduced at the bank on the basis of the decision of the Board of the National Bank № 55-rsh/BT dated 26 January 2017 "On classification of the Public Joint Stock Company "Fortuna Bank" as insolvent category".

The claimant in this case, well-known English financial company WWRT Limited states that Mr Tyshchenko together with his ex-wife Mrs Olena Tyshchenko have misappropriated around 100 million U.S. dollars from the bank. Director of WWRT Limited, lawyer Olga Gutovska stated that the case on a claim of WWRT Limited was commenced in High Court in 2020.

Earlier on application of WWRT Limited High Court in London has frozen the assets of Tyshchenko worth 65 million pounds sterling (81,25 million U.S. dollars, or around 2 billion hryvnias). "I am proud of professionalism of my colleagues at WWRT Limited and Gutovska & Partners, who handle this and other matters of WWRT Limited in London. We are delighted about the bench warrant and we are grateful to the court for the opportunity to obtain justice", - she said. At the moment there is available information that Sergiy Tyshchenko did not surrender to the law enforcement authorities.

English Police conducts search of him for arrest and delivery to Belmarch prison. Belmarsh prison is located in South-West London, where such known prisoners are being held as a terrorist Hashem Abedi, who organized a terrorist act during the concert of Ariana Grande in Manchester in 2017, where 22 persons were killed, and Julian Assange, famous American journalist and founder of WikiLeaks, who "leaked" secret information of United States of America in 2010.

Olga Gutovska is an international lawyer who lives in Great Britain, she is a managing partner of an international law firm "Gutovska & Partners" and an owner of a majority shareholding in an English financial company WWRT Limited. Gutovska & Partners provides services in the area of dispute resolution and commercial law in EMEA states (in Europe, the Middle East and Africa), in Ukraine, and in the US. WWRT Limited is in the business of restructuring and debt collection. It is known that Gutovska is working on obtaining arrest of other owners of Ukrainian bankrupt banks, whom she accuses of fraud and embezzlement.


















