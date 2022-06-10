Exchange of British prisoners of war is in question, Russia "does not want to follow rules", - member of British Parliament

A member of the British Parliament, Robert Jenrick, called the situation with the intention of the Russians to execute two British prisoners of war Aiden Aslin and Sean Pinner "absolutely outrageous".

He said this on the BBC, Censor.NET reports with reference to the publication "Liga.net".

Jenrick represents Newark, where Aslin's family lives, in parliament.

According to Jenrik, the Ukrainian ambassador assured him that the issue of exchanging Aslin and Pinner would be a "priority" during talks with the Russians. However, according to the parliamentarian, it depends on whether Russia intends to comply with international law.

Jenrick said that according to the Geneva Convention, Aslin and Pinner are servicemen of the Armed Forces and should be treated appropriately. Instead, they are given a "show trial" and announced their intention to execute them.

"Two British citizens have been deprived of a normal trial and are, in fact, being held hostage," said Jenrick.

As reported, the so-called "court" in Donetsk sentenced to death foreign volunteers who fought on the side of Ukraine - a Moroccan and two Britons.