Assets of Sharii, Medvedchuk and Muraiev can be confiscated under accelerated procedure, - NACP Chairman Novikov

The assets of pro-Russian propagandist Anatolii Sharii, Putin's godfather Viktor Medvedchuk and former regional MP Evhenii Muraiev could be confiscated under an expedited procedure.

This was stated in an interview with Forbes by the head of the NACP Oleksandr Novikov, Censor.NET informs.

"There are two types of confiscation - criminal and administrative. Bill №7194 creates an additional administrative and legal procedure for confiscation of assets. Medvedchuk, Evhenii Muraiev, and Anatolii Sharii fall under the signs of collaboration and terrorist activities. Their property can be confiscated under criminal proceedings and under the law №7194.

Obviously, Medvedchuk's criminal case is a long one. However, the law №7194 provides for a fairly fast court procedure, which lasts up to 15 days: 10 days - for a court decision and another 5 - for consideration of the case in case of appeal. It is important that the National Security and Defense Council impose sanctions on those people who have already been sanctioned by our Western partners. So far this has not been done. That is why the Ministry of Justice cannot go to court yet," he explained.

Read more: German Finance Minister Lindner opposed confiscation of Russian personal assets