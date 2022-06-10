Lavrov said that Poland is already developing territory of Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Poland is "actively developing" the territory of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Truth, he said this on Friday, commenting on the words of the President of Poland, who compared Vladimir Putin to Adolf Hitler.

"Poland and those leaders who allow such maxims are probably better advised to study history, their own history, and the events that underlie Polish history. So far, we see that after talks about the inadmissibility of dialogue with Russia, Polish colleagues are beginning to actively develop Ukrainian territory," said the Russian minister.

Read more: Lavrov called occupation of two Ukrainian regions "unconditional priority" for Russia

According to him, this is evidenced by the decisions "made by President Zelensky and the Verkhovna Rada on the special rights of Poles."

In addition, according to Lavrov, "Poland is creating a kind of parallel control system of the tax service of Ukraine."