Switzerland imposes sixth package of sanctions against Russia, it includes oil embargo and disconnection of 4 banks from SWIFT

Following in the footsteps of the European Union, Switzerland has approved a sixth package of sanctions against Russia over its aggression against Ukraine, which includes an embargo on Russian oil.

This is stated in a press release on the website of the government, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"On June 10, the Federal Council decided to approve new EU sanctions against Russia and Belarus," the document reads.

In addition, Bern decided to impose "financial sanctions and a ban on entry into the country for another 100 people." These are citizens of Russia and Belarus - servicemen, representatives of political circles, businessmen, people involved in the spread of misinformation, according to Switzerland.

Bern's sanctions, as well as Brussels', provide for the disconnection of four banks from the international SWIFT system - Russian and Belarusian.

The sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia was agreed in late May and entered into force in the European Union in early June. These sanctions, in particular, include a ban on imports of crude oil and some petroleum products from Russia. It is noted that the phasing out of crude oil in the EU will take about six months, and oil products - up to eight months.

In addition, the sanctions provide for the disconnection from the international SWIFT system of three more Russian banks - Sberbank, "Moscow Credit Bank" and "Rosselkhozbank". In addition, the Belarusian Development and Reconstruction Bank will be excluded from the system.