In Ukraine during war 12 doctors were killed, 47 were seriously injured, 672 medical facilities were damaged or looted

Since the beginning of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, 12 medics have died and another 47 have been seriously injured. However, these figures may be significantly higher. 672 medical institutions were damaged or looted, 115 of them were destroyed and cannot be restored.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Health Minister Viktor Liashko in an interview with Ukrainska Pravda.

"12 killed by the Russian occupiers and 47 seriously wounded. These are verified figures. Potentially a larger number, but there is no confirmation yet," Liashko said.

Answering questions about the provision of the health care system with doctors, the Minister assured that the situation is not critical at the moment.

"Currently, there is no critical shortage of doctors, because we have a queue of foreign doctors who are ready to come to Ukraine.

We are also open, but we say that it is better to come when we are asked who needs a hospital, such as an anesthesiologist or traumatologist. Then we ask you to come with your team, we will tell you which hospital," the minister said.

At the same time, he added that the situation depends on the place in question. One thing is the west of Ukraine, one is the center. It is a different matter in the war zone and in the territory where Russia is trying to establish an occupation regime.

Lyashko also said that the problem of emigration of doctors still remains.

"She is, and above all, it is women, women with children, who are forced to leave Ukraine to ensure the safety of children. That is why this situation exists. Is it critical for us now? No. Communicating with frontline hospitals, it seems that most health workers remains at work ", the head of the Ministry of Health assured.

Regarding the losses in the medical system, the Minister said that they are currently indicative. "We have 672 damaged or looted health care facilities. Of these, we estimate that 115 medical facilities have been destroyed and cannot be rebuilt ... 426 pharmacies have also been destroyed or looted. 33 of them cannot be rebuilt," Liashko said.