The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, stated that the EU should stop "financing" the war, ie supporting Ukraine with weapons and putting pressure on Russia with sanctions.

He compared Ukraine's chances of winning to bookmakers' bets.

"If the government decides to fight, such a decision cannot be challenged, even if the bookmakers say that the chances of success are small. But that's not the point. They (Ukrainians - Ed.) Do what they want. The question is what is Europe doing, that is, it asked us if we want to finance it?" Orbán told Kossuth Radio.

He continued: "Are we being offered a protracted war or, in the end, a peace agreement, starting with an immediate ceasefire?"

The country's prime minister complained to Hungarians that "almost no one in Europe speaks with a voice of peace" and that the EU is allegedly "financing" the war by continuing it. He called it a "problem" and added that "we must speak with the voice of peace".

"We must finance peace, not war," Orban said, adding that if "they" continue to impose sanctions on Russia's occupying country, "they will destroy the entire European economy."

"The only thing the Hungarian government is saying is that peace should be financed, not war. Nobody is interested in the whole of Europe going bankrupt. I think we need to think differently about the Russian-Ukrainian war," he said, adding that "it is obvious that there are business circles that want to make money from the war. "

By these "circles", the Hungarian prime minister means his political enemy, the American financier and philanthropist George Soros.