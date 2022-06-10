Former SSU general Naumov detained in Serbia for attempt to transport currency and jewelry, - mass media

Former General of the Security Service of Ukraine Andriy Naumov, who headed the main department of internal security of the Service, was arrested in Serbia, and fled Ukraine on the eve of a full-scale Russian invasion.

According to him, Naumov was detained on June 7th at the border between Serbia and Northern Macedonia for attempting to smuggle a large amount of undeclared currency and gems. A German citizen, probably a driver, was detained together with him.

Sources close to Serbia's security forces said Naumov was trying to smuggle a large amount of undeclared cash and jewelry across the border. We are talking about at least 600 thousand euros, a significant amount in dollars, emeralds and diamonds. The exact amount and amount of precious stones have not yet been disclosed due to the secrecy of the investigation.

According to preliminary data, both detainees are currently being held in a pre-trial detention center in Nis. They are accused of "illegal circulation of valuable tangible assets." Under Serbian law, the responsibility for such an offense ranges from 1 to 12 years in prison. The severity of the punishment depends on the circumstances of the crime and the size of the "assets".

Serbia has not yet provided official information on the detention of a Ukrainian citizen and the circumstances under which the detention took place.

Evhen Shevchenko calls on President Volodymyr Zelensky to demand Naumov's extradition.

"Immediately request extradition and have a friend of your beloved Bakanov testify. He will testify about how he covered up corruption schemes, how he demanded kickbacks, tell who was his FSB curator, explain where he got millions of dollars in cash, a pile of precious stones and , most importantly, let him tell you what percentage of all this your beloved Mr. Bakanov received and whether the current head of the SSU is also a recruited agent of the FSB? .. "- he wrote.