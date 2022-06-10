Enemy is preparing to resume offensive on Sloviansk, - General Staff

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the Russian invasion as of 6:00 pm 10.06.2022.

"107 days of heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion last.

In the Volyn, Polissya, and Siversky directions, the situation has not changed significantly.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy is trying to prevent the advance of units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine in the direction of the State Border. The aggressor fired mortars, artillery and rocket-propelled grenade launchers at our units in the areas of Kharkiv, Krynychna, Husarivka, Bayrak, and Chepil.

In the Sloviansk direction, enemy units are preparing to resume the offensive on the city of Sloviansk. The enemy fired artillery at the settlements of Dolyna, Chervona Poliana, Nova Dmytrivka, Hrushuvakha, and Dibrivne.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy is storming in order to establish full control over the city of Severodonetsk and create conditions for the blockade of our units. The fighting continues. The enemy fired artillery at the settlements of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Ustynivka, Toshkivka, Zolote, and Hirske.

In the Bakhmut direction, enemy fire activity was recorded near New York, Zolotoye, Vrubovka, Komyshuvakha, Berestove, and Luhansk.

The occupiers did not take active action in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhia areas. They fired mortars, artillery and jet artillery in the areas of Avdiivka, Tonenke, Nevelske, Mariinka, Orikhiv, Opytne, and Novobakhmutivka.

The enemy launched air strikes using Su-25 aircraft near Mariinka and Krasnohorivka and Ka-52 helicopters near Novobahmutovka and Mi-8 near Oleksandropol. In the Novopavlovsk direction, the enemy strengthened the grouping of its troops.

The enemy did not wage active hostilities in the Lyman direction. Continues to consolidate in the area of ​​Sviatohirsk. Takes measures to continue the offensive in the direction of the Lyman - Sloviansk. He fired near Dronivka and Serebryanka.

The enemy is defending in the South Bug direction. The enemy continues to improve the fortification equipment of the second and third lines of defense. Carries out camouflage measures.

The situation in the Bessarabian direction has not changed significantly. In the waters of the Black and Azov Seas, the enemy is focusing its efforts on blocking civilian shipping. In the Black Sea are ready for use carriers of cruise missiles naval base "Caliber".

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to inflict significant losses on enemy troops and maintain a stable defense in all directions. It is increasingly difficult for the enemy to replenish units that have suffered losses as a result of the war on the territory of Ukraine. The aggressors are trying to solve the problem of recruitment by promising favorable financial conditions and the introduction of short-term contracts for military service. The occupiers themselves call such contracts "one way".

We believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! Let's win together! Glory to Ukraine!" it is said in the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.