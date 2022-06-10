Government did not allow Georgian President Zurabishvili to visit Ukraine

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili said during a visit to Brussels that the government had not given her permission to visit Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET, with reference to "Georgia Online".

According to the president, she arrived in the Belgian capital to support Georgia's candidacy, while the government refused to allow her to visit France, Poland and Ukraine.

"I wanted to visit France, Poland and, perhaps, Ukraine, which we should thank for the accelerated process of discussing the candidacy (for EU membership), but again I was refused," she said.

According to Article 52 of the Constitution of Georgia, the President exercises representative powers in foreign relations, negotiates with foreign states and international organizations with the consent of the government.

