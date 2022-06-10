NATO doubts Russia's ability to attack Sweden and Finland

NATO believes that the Russian Federation does not intend to use military aggression against Sweden and Finland.

This was announced by NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana at the Democracy Summit in Copenhagen. As Censor.NET reports, RBC-Ukraine writes about this with reference to Sky News.

NATO's deputy secretary general spoke hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly hinted at ambitions for new invasions to expand Russia's territory.

Joanne believes that these northern countries are unlikely to be targeted by Russia.

According to him, NATO sees no signs that Moscow has "the ability or intent to be militarily aggressive against Sweden and Finland."

In addition, the Deputy Secretary General is convinced that the countries will join the Alliance, despite the objections of Turkey.