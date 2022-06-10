Apkhazava, village teacher from Georgia, raised $700,000 to help Ukraine

Lado Apkhazava, a teacher from the Gurian village of Chibati in Georgia, raised $700,000 in aid for Ukraine.

This is statеd by "News-Georgia" publication, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Back in March 2022, Lado Apkhazava, a teacher, winner of the national award for teachers and finalist of the "Teacher Oscar," said on his Facebook that he sold a commemorative coin from an international competition and a ring of his late mother to help schoolchildren and teachers in Ukraine. He managed to collect 2.5 thousand lari (about 25 thousand hryvnias).

"My mother would have been happy about it. I'm sorry, but I don't have anything else. Glory to Ukraine!", Apkhazava wrote on the social networking site. From then on, his personal initiative turned into a fundraising campaign, with teachers from around the world joining in. Apkhazava's status has been translated into English and has been shared in 39 countries. Currently, $700,000 has been raised.

Read more: Government did not allow Georgian President Zurabishvili to visit Ukraine

"Teachers from 39 countries started raising funds to help Ukraine... The last time we checked the account, $700,000 was raised," Apkhazava said.

In addition, the new owner of the engagement ring and Global Teacher Award coin returned them to Abkhazava as soon as the teacher transferred the money to a Polish organization dedicated to providing for Ukrainian refugees.