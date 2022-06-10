Enemy shelled Sumy region with mortars and heavy artillery, one person was killed - Zhyvytsky

On June 10, the border communities of Sumy region were shelled from Russian territory with mortars and artillery.

This was stated by the Head of Sumy Regional Military Administration Dmytro Zhyvytsky, informs Censor.NЕТ.

After 10 a.m., the enemy opened mortar fire on the territory of the Esman community from Russia, 10 arrivals. There was no destruction or casualties.

Closer to 1 p.m., the enemy began firing heavy artillery at the territory of the Krasnopillya community. One person died from wounds sustained during the shelling.

At 17:30 the enemy opened mortar fire, 18 arrivals on the Velykopisarevska community. There was no destruction or casualties," the report said.

Read more: Rashists fired at Sumy region at night, 7 "arrivals" are recorded, - Zhyvytskyi