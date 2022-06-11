Enemy is actively using aircraft and artillery to bind Ukrainian troops in four directions, - General Staff

Russian invaders use aircraft and artillery in four directions to bind the Armed Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the operative information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook as of 6:00 on June 11 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the one hundred and eighth day of the Ukrainian nation's heroic confrontation with the Russian military invasion began.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, up to seven battalions of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus continue to carry out tasks to strengthen the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Brest and Gomel regions.

Deadlines extended:

until June 18 of the current year, an inspection of the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus;

until July 8 of this year, the closure of airspace over the southern part of Belarus.

The threat of missile and air strikes from the territory of Belarus remains.

In the Seversky direction, the enemy continues to hold up to three battalion tactical groups from the Western Military District on the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Bryansk and Kursk regions to prevent the transfer of our troops to other threatening areas. The aggressor fired artillery at the positions of our troops in the border areas of the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy's main efforts are focused on defending and preventing the further advance of our troops to the State Border.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy focuses on preparing troops for the attack on Sloviansk. Conducts assault operations in the direction of Pasika - Bogorodichne. Successful, trying to gain a foothold on the northwestern outskirts of Bohorodychnoho.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy regrouped troops and replenished ammunition and fuel supplies in preparation for the offensive on Slovyansk and Siversk.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy is advancing in the direction of Novotoshkivske - Orikhove. Has partial success, is fixed on the northern outskirts of the village of Orikhovo. Continues to carry out assault operations in the city of Severodonetsk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the occupiers are regrouping to attack Mykolayivka and Komyshuvakha. To strengthen the grouping of troops moved to one battalion tactical group.

In the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhzhya areas, the enemy is actively using aircraft and artillery to bind our troops and prevent the transfer of reserves to other areas.

In the South Bug direction, the aggressor focuses on conducting positional defense. The enemy is taking measures to improve the fortification equipment of the second and third lines of defense. Fortified checkpoints made of reinforced concrete structures located near the bridges across the North Crimean Canal were marked.

The enemy continues to block civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. Six Caliber naval-based cruise missile carriers are ready to use missile weapons in the Black Sea.

"Over the past 24 hours, the defenders of Ukraine in the Donetsk and Luhansk areas repulsed fourteen enemy attacks, destroyed four tanks, two artillery systems, eleven armored combat vehicles, three units of vehicles, and a warehouse with enemy ammunition. Air defense units shot down four Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles, the General Staff said.