As result of aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine 287 children were lost, more than 492 were wounded, - Office of Prosecutor General

As of the morning of June 11, 2022, more than 779 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of full-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 287 children died and more than 492 were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, these figures are not final, as work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 217, Kharkiv region - 132, Kyiv - 116, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 53, Kherson - 52, Mykolaiv - 48, Zaporizhia - 30, Sumy - 17, Kyiv city - 16, Zhytomyr region. - 15 ", - it is told in the message.

During the recording of criminal offenses, it became known that 24 more children died in Mariupol, Donetsk region, as a result of indiscriminate shelling by the Russian military.

It also became known that a 17-year-old girl was injured on April 9 as a result of shelling by the occupiers of Raigorodok village, Donetsk region.

Due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation, the 1971 educational institution was damaged. Of these, 194 were completely destroyed.