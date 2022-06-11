Zelenskyi ignored our warnings of Russian invasion, Biden said

US President Joe Biden believes that his Ukrainian colleague, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, like many others, may have ignored warnings from the United States on the eve of February 24 that Russia would invade Ukraine in full.

According to Censor.NET, citing Bloomberg, he said this during a meeting with voters in Los Angeles.

"I know a lot of people thought I might be exaggerating, but I knew, and we had evidence to prove that he [Putin] would cross the border. There was no doubt. And Zelensky didn't want to hear that, and a lot of people too," Biden said.

He acknowledged that the possibility of a full-scale Russian invasion may have seemed far-fetched to many: "I understand why they did not want to hear it."

Zelensky, the National Security and Defense Council, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have repeatedly stated that they more or less knew in advance about the invasion and prepared the country for defense as much as possible "so as not to cause panic."

The US president has accused Russian dictator Vladimir Putin of trying to destroy the culture, not just the nation of Ukraine. According to him, the leader of the Russian occupiers considers Kyiv "the cradle of Mother Russia."

