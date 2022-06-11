Rashists kidnapped student in temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region

The Russian military kidnapped Artur Yaroshevsky, a college student, in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhia region.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Association of Students, informs Censor.NET.

"Yesterday the head of the student council of the Nogai Vocational College named after Dmytro Motorny, Artur Yaroshevsky, was abducted viciously and brutally.

It happened in the temporarily occupied territory. They came to his house and said they would take him for an hour (!) for interrogation. Then they searched and confiscated valuables and equipment.

His fate and current whereabouts are currently unknown," the statement said.