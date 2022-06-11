Today, Black Sea is most dangerous sea in world due to Russia's actions, - Zelenskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called for breaking the ability of Russia and any other country in the world to block the seas and destroy freedom of navigation.

He stated this at the 19th Asian Security Summit Shangri-La Dialogue, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Russia wants to deprive the peoples of the world of confidence in the freedom of navigation, confidence in this basic freedom of peace and prosperity in every corner of our planet. Russia has blocked our ports on the Black Sea with its fleet. Russian troops attacked peaceful merchant ships and aimed missiles at our port infrastructure," he said.

Zelensky noted that the Black Sea today is "the most dangerous sea in the world, and the responsibility for this lies entirely with Russia."

"The Russian leadership seeks to reject all the achievements of the historical development of mankind, in particular, the system of international law that we have today. And he wants to return to the life of the 19th century or even earlier when it was impossible to ensure the harmonious development and well-being of billions of people," said the President.

The President stressed the need to stop the war that Russia has started against Ukraine, "trying to return the world to the old days when the freedom of peoples and people's lives did not matter."

"We must break the ability of Russia and any other country in the world to block the seas and destroy freedom of navigation," Zelenskyi concluded.

Read more: Nikiforov on Biden's statement: Zelenskyi called for preventive sanctions, but partners "did not want to hear us"