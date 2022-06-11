Ukraine does not seek to enter territory of Russian Federation, we respect international law, - Zelenskyi

Ukraine respects the territorial integrity of any state.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi at the 19th Asian Security Summit Shangri-La Dialogue, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine is on its own lands. To go far to Ukraine means to enter the territory of Russia. We do not want that. We do not do that. We have no such plans. We respect international rights, we respect the sovereignty and the territorial integrity of any nation.

But do not forget the war on our lands. People are dying on our earth. That is why we are putting pressure on Russia from our land. The military-political leadership of the Russian Federation can no longer be reassured. Too late, too late. These are preventive sanctions when it was necessary to talk to them daily, to introduce specific financial and economic sanctions before a full-scale invasion. All this had to be done before. Today there is no "gray zone", there is only support for peace. If you support a particular war, then you find some permanent understanding with Russia. That's all. Russia should not be reassured. No one can reassure them with any words. This is a political game and nothing more. I believe that today the world must put the Russian Federation and its leadership in their place. And their place is on their territory, "the head of state said.

