"Greater Russia" steals surviving trolleybuses in Mariupol, - Zelenskyi

Russia is actively using the territory it has managed to occupy.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky during a speech at the Asian Security Summit "Dialogue Shangri-La", informs Censor.NET.

According to him, everything is taken out of there - from cars left on the streets and in the yards, to equipment from the seized factories, from scrap metal to grain.

"Just imagine what the Russian Federation has achieved if its representatives stole from our city of Mariupol, which was completely destroyed by the Russian army, even a few trolleybuses that survived there. That's what 'Greater Russia' is like, stealing trolleybuses," Zelenskyi said.

