In October, we will not have enough warehouses to store 10-15 million tons of harvest, - Shmyhal

The aggressor is deliberately destroying agricultural facilities, such as Ukraine’s second largest grain terminal in Mykolaiv a few days ago.

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"According to preliminary estimates, in October we may not have enough storage facilities for storage of crops - for 10-15 million tons. The Ministry of Agrarian Policy is considering the possibility of organizing mobile storage," he said.

