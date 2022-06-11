Answer to Ukraine's application will show whether European Union has future at all, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Europe is a target for Ukraine.

He stated this during a briefing with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET reports.

"Now is, of course, a crucial time not only for Ukraine, but also for the European Union and the entire European continent. It is now being determined what the future of a united Europe will be and whether it will be the future at all. Russia wants to destroy European unity, it wants to leave Europe divided. He wants to keep her weak.

The whole of Europe is a target for Russia. We are convinced that Ukraine is only the first stage in this aggression and plans. That is why the EU's positive response to Ukraine's application for membership can be a positive response to the question of whether the European project has a future at all," the President explained.

