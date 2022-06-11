Tractor of Ministry of Emergencies of Russian Federation exploded on mine in Mariupol, two Russian rescuers and military died, - Andryushchenko
6 84044
A mini tractor of the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia exploded in occupied Mariupol. Three people died.
The adviser to the mayor Petro Andryushchenko reported about it, Censor.NET informs.
"Right now, a tractor of the Russian Ministry of Emergencies exploded in a mine near the former OVI supermarket. Two employees of the occupiers' Ministry of Emergency Situations and one Russian serviceman died on the spot.
News that is hard to call sad. Retribution is inevitable," the statement said.