Rashists are preparing "living shield" from Mariupol, - Andryushchenko

The racists are building "modular houses" for the people of Mariupol, and they are preparing a line of defense nearby. This will make it impossible to strike artillery at the occupiers' fortifications.

The adviser to the mayor Petro Andryushchenko informs about it, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers are preparing a" live shield "from Mariupol, and the other day we received information from the townspeople about the start of fortification and construction work between the Azovsky market and the building of the former OBI supermarket. Later, the occupying authorities began cautious announcements in response to the question that this is the construction of "modular homes for homeless Mariupol." We have checked all this information and here is what we can say now based on information from several sources around the occupation authorities of Mariupol and Mariupol district:

Indeed, the occupation authorities are planning to build prefabricated multi-apartment buildings using a technology similar to the construction of shopping centers such as "Metro". Actually - a temporary metal booth like a "big change house". However, this is not the main thing. A few hundred meters from the houses, the occupiers are preparing a line of defense, including the digging of heavy equipment. This arrangement of fortifications makes it impossible to strike artillery at the occupiers' fortifications," the statement reads.

