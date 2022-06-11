UN Commission to Investigate Crimes of Russian Aggression has arrived in Kyiv

The UN Independent International Commission to Investigate Crimes Related to the Aggression of the Russian Federation has arrived in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratyuk announced this on Facebook.

It is noted that the chairman of the commission is Eric Moses. It also includes Yasminka Dzumhur and Pablo de Greiff.

"I have assured the UN Independent International Commission that the Verkhovna Rada will contribute to the successful work of the mission! We discussed the work of the commission in Ukraine, which was established to record violations of human rights, international humanitarian law, and other crimes related to Russian aggression. The main task is to identify the suspects, gather evidence, and prepare materials so that no one escapes punishment, "Kondratyuk said.

According to her, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine attaches great importance to the work of the UN Independent International Commission. Parliament is ready to fully promote its activities.

Kondratyuk added that in addition to the crime of aggression, Russia is committing numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine, which testify to the genocide of the Ukrainian people.

"Our law enforcement agencies are investigating more than 16,000 war crimes and crimes of aggression committed since February 24, 2022, including more than 5,000 murders and 6,000 civilian injuries. Unfortunately, these numbers are growing every day. At the same time, a separate investigation is being conducted into the crime of genocide," Kondratyuk added.

She thanked the International Criminal Court, which is conducting its own full-fledged investigation at the request of 42 countries. There are also joint investigative and advisory groups in Ukraine to assist in the investigation of Russian war crimes.

"We appreciate the position of all international partners who have joined and opened their own proceedings on numerous crimes of the Russian Federation in Ukraine. The just punishment of all those who gave orders and committed atrocities against our citizens must be inevitable. This is a common task of the whole civilized world. We expect that the UN commission will investigate all these crimes and give them an unambiguous assessment," said the Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada.

In turn, representatives of the commission noted that they were instructed to conduct a separate investigation into violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law in Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, and Sumy regions in late February and March 2022.

Also during the meeting, the chairman of the commission briefed on the work of commissioners to gather facts about the commission of crimes to present information to the UN Human Rights Council and report to the UN General Assembly at its 77th session.

"In addition, I drew the attention of the UN Commission that its activities should cover not only current events, but their root causes. She called on the mission to study the facts and crimes of the Russian Federation that had occurred in previous years. In particular, in the temporarily occupied Crimea, Donetsk, and Luhansk regions, where they have taken place over the past eight years," Kondratyuk added.