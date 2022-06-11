Operational information of General Staff regarding Russian invasion at 6:00 pm on June 11

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released operational information on the Russian invasion as of 6 pm on June 11.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The statement reads: "One hundred and eight days of the heroic opposition of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

In the Volyn and Polissya directions, during the check of combat readiness of the armed forces of the Republic of Belarus, units are being brought to higher levels of combat readiness, practical measures are being taken to accept conscripts, weapons and military equipment are being removed from storage.

In the northern direction, the enemy continues to mortar shell the positions of the Defense Forces in the border areas. In addition, the Russian occupiers are shelling civilian infrastructure in the village of Myropilske, Sumy region.

The situation in the Kharkiv direction has not changed significantly. The enemy focused its efforts on maintaining the occupied frontiers. To restrain the actions of the defense forces, it exerts fire on the positions of our units. In addition, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Uda, Prudianka, Tsyrkuny, and Verkhniy Saltiv. He struck air strikes in the Ternove and Rubizhne districts.

The enemy carried out systematic artillery shelling in the Slavic direction. Ukrainian soldiers successfully repulsed an enemy assault in the areas of Brazhkivka, Dolyna, and Vernopil. The occupiers withdrew. With the support of mortars, artillery, and multiple rocket launchers, the enemy is trying to gain a foothold in Bogorodichnoye, and fighting continues. The enemy is actively using electronic warfare.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy units did not take active action. In the direction of the city of Lysychansk, the enemy increased the intensity of the use of artillery and jet artillery, and took measures to strengthen the group of troops. He fired artillery at civilian infrastructure near Serebrianka and Belohorivka.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the enemy fired on civilian infrastructure in the districts of Severodonetsk, Lysychansk, Metiolkino, Ustynivka, and Toshkivka.

Ukrainian soldiers successfully resist the assault of the enemy in Severodonetsk. Part of the enemy units are storming the Toshkivka area, and fighting continues. In addition, the enemy assault was successfully repulsed in the area of ​​Metiolkino. The occupiers withdrew.

The enemy had to strengthen the group by introducing reserve units into the operation.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy conducted artillery shelling of our positions near Mykolaivka, Bilohorivka, Hirsky, Komyshuvakha, and Novoluhansky. Using army aircraft, he launched an air strike near Pokrovsky.

In the area of ​​Popasna, our defenders successfully stopped the enemy's offensive. The occupiers had to withdraw.

The enemy is advancing in the area of ​​Nyrkove, and fighting continues. In the direction of Mykolaivka the enemy's offensive was choked. Under heavy fire from our soldiers, the occupiers withdrew.

In the area of ​​Berestovo, the enemy suffered losses during the assault and withdrew to previously occupied positions.

In addition, in order to identify weaknesses in the defense and expose the fire system, the occupiers, without sparing personnel, conducted reconnaissance by fighting near Volodymyrivka. As it should be, our defenders competently met the enemy - the enemy withdrew with losses.

The occupiers did not conduct active hostilities in the Avdiivka, Kurakhiv, Novopavliv, and Zaporizhia areas. Civilian infrastructure was shelled in the areas of New York, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, and Novoandriivka. They were attacked by assault aircraft near Mariinka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy fired at Ukrainian positions in the areas of Dobrianka, Velyka Kostromka, Murakhivka, and Prybuzky in order to deter our troops. The enemy also tried to fight the battery.

The occupiers struck with assault and army aircraft near Snihurivka and Topolyne.

No significant changes in the situation have been noted in the Bessarabian direction.

The enemy continues to suffer significant losses. In order to organize medical support for the actions of a group of Russian troops in the Slobozhansky direction, the 442nd Military Clinical Hospital from St. Petersburg is additionally deploying a field hospital in the village of Shebekine, Belgorod region. "

