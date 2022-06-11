Shmygal discussed with von der Leyen provision of non-refundable grants for Ukrainian business

Ukraine hopes that joining the EU's common customs and payment area will be the next step in our European integration.

The Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said this during a meeting with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Censor.NET reports, citing the Prime Minister's Telegram.

"Ukraine is rapidly moving closer to the European Union and hopes that joining the EU's common customs and payment area will be the next step in our European integration. I am grateful to Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, for this next visit and for the support of our country," Shmygal said.

He said that he had discussed with the head of the European Commission the provision of non-refundable grants for Ukrainian small and medium-sized businesses, a recovery plan and the intention to rebuild Ukraine according to European standards. The prime minister assured her that the state was continuing its reforms.

"Right now, the Ukrainian army is rapidly transitioning to NATO standards. We are implementing the Green Deal, actively digitizing all public services and hope that in the near future the EU will approve Ukraine's accession to the NCTS joint customs transit regime. We also expect a positive decision on the inclusion of our country in the single SEPA payment zone, free-roaming zone, and, of course, granting EU candidate status," Shmygal stressed.

All these, he added, are practical steps of Ukraine's integration into the European Union, which will strengthen both sides and help Ukraine in defeating the enemy.

