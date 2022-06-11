More than 3.2 million Ukrainians received temporary protection status in Europe - the UN

As of June 9, 2022, the number of refugees from Ukraine registered for temporary protection or similar national protection schemes in Europe was 3.207 million.

As Censor.NЕТ reports citing Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees' site (UNHCR).

Compared to June 1, the rise was almost 0.3 million, and the main contribution was made by updating the data from Germany - additionally almost 0.24 million, says Іnterfax-Ukraine.

According to UNHCR data collected from national governments, the largest number of refugees with this status in Poland is 1 million 152.36 thousand, given that, since the beginning of the war from Ukraine till June 9, according to the Polish Border Service, arrived 3.865 million people, and in the opposite direction went to Ukraine 1.738 million.

Next are Germany and the Czech Republic, where the number of refugees from Ukraine registered for temporary protection amounted to 565.82 thousand and 366.49 thousand, respectively.

The UN, citing government data, notes that a total of 780,000 refugees from Ukraine have been registered in Germany, where Ukrainians are allowed to stay without registration until the end of August. Thus, according to the data provided, a significant part of them have not yet applied for temporary protection status in this country.

In the Czech Republic, the situation, according to the UN, is different: almost everybody who arrived applied for protection status - 366.49 thousand out of 366.63 thousand.

In the vast majority of other countries, the picture is similar to the Czech Republic: the statistics of registered refugees are completely or almost equal to the statistics of those who applied for protection status, which is probably due to the peculiarity of their accounting. Exceptions, similar to Germany, are only Romania - 37.32 thousand with the status of 89.78 thousand refugees registered in the country, Estonia - 25.69 thousand out of 39.8 thousand and Italy - 97.31 thousand out of 125.91 thousand.

In addition to Poland, the Czech Republic, Germany and Italy, more than 50,000 refugees from Ukraine registered for temporary protection status also in Spain - 118.12 thousand, Slovakia - 77.14 thousand (out of 270 thousand net inflows across the border since the beginning of the war), Austria - 69.76 thousand, the Netherlands - 62.97 thousand, Lithuania - 53.89 thousand and Switzerland - 53.12 thousand.

Next are Belgium - 45.3 thousand, France - 43.3 thousand (data from the end of April), Portugal - 41.45 thousand, Sweden - 38 thousand, Great Britain - 37.4 thousand (data from the beginning) May), Ireland - 33.15 thousand and Denmark - 27.21 thousand, as well as the above-mentioned Romania and Estonia.

From 10 to 25 thousand refugees from Ukraine with the status of temporary protection in Finland - 24.46 thousand, Latvia - 23.38 thousand, Hungary - 24.09 thousand, Norway - 16.71 thousand, Greece - 14, 89 thousand, Croatia - 13.76 thousand and in Cyprus - 12.79 thousand.

In addition, the UN statistics on those granted temporary protection include 7.05 thousand refugees from Ukraine in Slovenia, 5.3 thousand in Luxembourg, 2.53 thousand in Montenegro, 1 thousand in Iceland, and 0.92 in Malta. thousand, in Serbia and Kosovo - 0.7 thousand and Liechtenstein - 0.21 thousand.

In addition, the table contains data from Bulgaria, possibly entered in error: according to them, 78.29 thousand refugees from Ukraine were recorded there, but 113.03 thousand received protection status.

The UN also indicated the countries in which refugees from Ukraine were registered, but there are no data on their acquisition of status: Moldova - 86.25 thousand, Turkey - 145 thousand, Georgia - 20.03 thousand, Azerbaijan - 5.06 thousand. , Albania - 1.48 thousand, Northern Macedonia - 1.1 thousand, Bosnia and Herzegovina - 0.36 thousand and Armenia - 0.3 thousand.

Russia and Belarus should be mentioned separately, with 1 million 136.24 thousand and 16.65 thousand people crossing the Ukrainian border, respectively. According to the UN, all those who crossed the border are registered in Russia, while in Belarus - less than a half. There are no data on any status of these people, as well as data on crossing the border of Ukraine in the opposite direction.

In total, according to the UN, 7.364 million people left Ukraine since the beginning of the war, while 2.388 million returned (excluding data from Hungary, Russia and Belarus). According to this information, the total number of refugees since the beginning of the war is about 4.8 million people, including in Russia - more than 1.1 million people.

The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine due to Russia's war is now estimated by UNHCR at around 7.1 million, compared to previous 8 million. In addition, about 15.1 million people are demanding humanitarian assistance and protection, according to Organization.

UNHCR notes that by mid-2021, there were only 53.47 thousand Ukrainian refugees in the world who applied for the relevant status, of which 36.49 thousand in Europe.

As of mid-2020, UNHCR estimated the Ukrainian diaspora in the world at 6.1 million, including 5 million in Europe.