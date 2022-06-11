Zelensky signed a law allowing to transfer regional terrorist defense units to combat zone
As Censor.NЕТ reports, the relevant document was published at Verkhovna Rada portal.
The document amends the Law of Ukraine "On the Fundamentals of National Resistance", in part that deals with the tasks of territorial defense units and areas of the tasks.
"Military units of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and voluntary formations of territorial communities may be involved in territorial defense tasks outside their territorial defense zone and in areas of military (combat) operations", - the document reads.
The document enshrines the possibility of carrying out terrorist defense tasks throughout Ukraine, including areas of hostilities and temporarily occupied territories.
Restrictions on the implementation of territorial defense tasks, which came into force at the time of the deployment of a group of regular troops within the relevant territory, were removed from the law.
The decision to carry out the tasks of territorial defense in the areas of hostilities is made by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.
The law will come into force after its publication, on June 12.