Russians bombed using drone and fired from artillery at community in Sumy region, - Zhyvytskyi
2 8348
The Russian army attacked Sumy region from the sky during the day on June 11.
This was reported in telegram Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, head of the Sumy OVA Censor.NЕТ reports.
"After 1 p.m., the enemy dropped two explosives from a drone on the territory of the Velykopysarivka community. Immediately after that, at about 1:30 p.m., artillery shelling of the same territories began. No destructions or casualties were reported", - the official said.